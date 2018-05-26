The US should not take a tough stance on the North Korea issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the aforesaid during his talk with the heads of international news agencies, and along the lines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The Russian head of state noted that in order to achieve a full nuclear disarmament by Pyongyang, sovereignty and security guarantees should be given to this country.

“I’m deeply confident that if the US doesn’t impose anything, doesn’t behave aggressively and doesn’t put North Korea in a dead end, the result—which we need—will be ensured earlier than many people think, and at a lower price,” Putin said, in particular.