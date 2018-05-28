YEREVAN. – The visit to Astana was very positive, and I felt the warm attitude of the politicians, secretary of the Armenian National Security Service secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Answering whether he felt a certain distance in communication, given that he criticized the policy of CSTO member countries, Armen Grigoryan answered: “Frankly speaking, when I was going there, I had such fears, but I positively perceived my visit, and even felt the warmth of these politicians, perhaps because I was young, or for other reasons. I was a beginner, people did not know me. I had a meeting with Patrushev, very warm one, we talked for half an hour, discussed the Armenian-Russian relations, the good sides of these relations and the possibility of their development.”
He said that he did not discuss the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan with Patrushev, but this issue will be raised during the next meetings.
“Since this was my first visit, it was mostly of a fact-finding nature,” he said.