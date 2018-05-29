YEREVAN. – They say the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) co-rapporteurs on Armenia, who met with representatives of all factions in the parliament of the country, were astonished by the remark by “Way Out” (Yelk) faction representative Lena Nazaryan, who had said that they “exerted pressures” on the then incumbent authorities of Armenia [i.e. the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)] so that the RPA would not only leave power, but also vote for them [in parliament], according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“One of the participants of the talk assured that the ‘vivid’ notion about the revolution of ‘love and tolerance’ [in Armenia] was shattered among the co-rapporteurs, and, in all likelihood, the abovementioned ‘pressure provisions’ also will find a place in the report of the [PACE] guests that arrived in Armenia,” wrote Irates.