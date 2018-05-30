Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, visited the Khojivank pantheon in Tbilisi where he laid flowers to the graves of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi and Gabriel Sundukyan, paying tribute to the memory of Armenian classics.

PM visited the church of St. Gevorg, where he was met by the primate of the Georgian diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and numerous representatives of the Armenian community.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the community for the warm welcome.

“The revolution that took place in Yerevan, we call the revolution of love and tolerance, and today I am here with a message of peace and tolerance. I want to say that I love you all, I'm proud of you, I'm proud, seeing the pride of being an Armenian in your eyes, I'm proud to see the relations between Armenia and Georgia, I'm proud that relations between our countries will strengthened and deepen,” Pashinyan said in his address.