President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said he is a little bit unsatisfied with the state of Armenian-Russian relations as they could have been deeper.

In his interview with Rossiya 24 television, Sarkissian pointed to some gaps in Armenian-Russian relations.

“Russia is Armenia’s closest friend, and majority of Armenians living anywhere in the world can say this. I am not satisfied with the way we – our Armenian community – is represented in Russia. Our cultural and educational presence. The Armenian community is huge, but there is no high-quality presence,” he added.

Likewise, the President said he would like to see Russia to have a deeper presence in Armenia. The head of state noted that he knew Russia well enough “from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad”. And, despite the fact that he has served as an ambassador in Western countries for many years, he feels no less comfortable in Moscow, Astana, Tashkent and St. Petersburg.

“I'm not a pro-Western man, I'm not pro-eastern, and not even pro-Russian, I’m pro-Armenian,” he emphasized.

Asked who he would like to establish contacts with in Russia, Sarkissian named Russian President Vladimir Putin.