Armenia ranks 85th out of 137 countries on quality of roads, the Global Competitiveness Index shows.

The ranking on the quality of roads was published on the website of the World Economic Forum as a part of the Global Competitiveness Index 2017-2018.

The quality of roads is assessed on seven-point scale, while Armenia received 3.7 points.

As to the neighboring countries, Azerbaijan is ranked 36th, Georgia is 82nd, Turkey – 30th, and Iran is 71st.

The first in the list is UAE with 6.4 points, while Mauritania lags behind everyone.