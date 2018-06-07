YEREVAN. – I have received assurance from the Georgian government and prime minister that the Ninotsminda-Bavra road will be repaired by the end of the year.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted the aforementioned at the special session of the National Assembly, as he presented the program of the new government of the country.

Speaking about his recent visit to Georgia as well as Armenian-Georgian relations, Pashinyan said as follows, in particular: “We tried to form a new formula for Armenian-Georgian relations, albeit our relations are not bad. This formula is as follows: Armenia must be sure that the actions of Georgia and the Georgian people don’t have any conspiracy, any provocation and threat toward Armenia and the Armenian people, while the Georgian people must be convinced that the same doesn’t exist in the actions of Armenia and the Armenian people toward them.”

The Armenian PM added that the two countries have different foreign policy orientations, and, in this context, it is important to find their things in common that will enable their bilateral relations to constantly develop.