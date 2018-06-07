The UAE and Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a joint vision for economic, developmental and military integration through 44 joint strategic projects, GulfNews reported.

A total of 350 government officials from different fields prepared “The Strategy of Resolve” within 12 months. The strategy outlines three main axes: the economic axis, the human and knowledge axis, and the political, security and military axis.

The announcement of the strategy came during the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Council for Economic Affairs and Development.

The leaders of the two countries have set a timeframe of 60 months to implement the strategic projects aimed at building an exceptional model between UAE and Saudi Arabia which supports the works of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The strategy also protects the interests of both countries and creates new opportunities for them both.

The first meeting of the Joint Coordination Council witnessed the signing of 20 memorandums of understanding to enhance the Saudi-UAE cooperation in various fields. A number of strategic projects were launched, and the structure of the Council was announced. The Council will follow up the implementation of projects within the set timeframe.