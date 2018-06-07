YEREVAN.- Generally, the most dangerous thing is to close the door to criticism and reject it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the National Assembly's special session.

During his speech he touched upon the fact that there were no numbers in the government's program. "They say there are no numbers in our program. There are many numbers in our program that I will present. What will be the level of corruption among officials, and I officially publish this number? Zero. What will be the percentage of beneficiaries in Armenia? Zero. How long the large businesses should pay taxes to the prime minister? Zero. How many monopolies should be in Armenia? Zero," Pashinyan noted, adding that this a dram program.