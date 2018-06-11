The United States is willing to offer North Korea “unique” security guarantees if it embarks on “complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, Times of Israel reported.

On the eve of a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Pompeo sounded an upbeat tone, saying that preparatory talks were advancing more quickly than expected.

Stating that the US would not again be duped by North Korea, Pompeo said the Trump administration would only accept complete denuclearization.

In return, he said, “we will take actions to provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearization is not something that ends badly for them,” Pompeo said.

“Just the opposite: that it leads to a brighter and better future for the North Korean people.”

Pompeo said these guarantees would be “different and unique” from what the US has been willing to provide before.