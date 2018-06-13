YEREVAN. – The working group on Armenia’s Electoral Code (EC) reforms will become complete by the end of June, at the latest, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“It was decided to include [in this working group] 4 representatives each—the faction leaders and 3 representatives each—from the 4 parliamentary factions.

“There is information that the meeting-discussions, which will start from September, will last until February of next year. They have agreed to announce at that time about the completion of the EC works, and to hold [snap parliamentary] elections [in Armenia] in April-May [2019],” wrote Hraparak.