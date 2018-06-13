China has supported the U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement to end joint military drills with South Korea on the Korean Peninsula.

According to spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang, this move shows China’s “dual suspension” proposal is practical.

China has proposed what it calls a dual suspension, whereby North Korea suspends nuclear and missile tests, and South Korea and the U.S. suspend military drills so they can sit down for talks.

As reported earlier, the U.S. will end military drills with South Korean on the Korean peninsula, U.S. President Donald Trump said after the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.