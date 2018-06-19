This is not solely a political, but also an ethical matter in whose resolution we need to be consistent, and, naturally, not obstruct the investigation.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)—which, however, still has majority in parliament—on Tuesday told the abovementioned to reporters in the NA. He noted this when asked how the RPA faction will vote on the prosecutor general’s petition to strip Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and NA “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, from his parliamentary immunity.

Also, Baghdasaryan noted that they need to allow the investigation to continue; but not forgetting about the principle of the presumption of innocence.

On June 17, the National Security Service disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.

Grigoryan was arrested a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.

Armenia Parliament holds special session