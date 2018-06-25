OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections

Presidential candidates in Turkey were not given equal access to the media, while international observers did not receive all the information needed, OSCE said in a statement.

“Our delegation welcomed the high voter turnout, which bears witness to the wish of Turkey’s citizens to express their will and to their awareness of the crucial character of these elections. We noticed a more intrusive presence of the police in polling stations than in previous elections, which contributed, in some cases, to creating a climate of insecurity, and possibly pressure against the electorate and, on occasion, international observers,” said head of the PACE delegation Olena Sotnyk.

“The restrictions we have seen on fundamental freedoms have had an impact on these elections. I hope that Turkey lifts these restrictions as soon as possible. I expected more co-operation from the Turkish authorities on such an important election observation mission, as we always act in good faith and in Turkey’s best interest,” said Special Co-ordinator and Leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, Ignacio Sanchez Amor.