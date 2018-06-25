News
Monday
June 25
News
Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Venice Commission held a discussion on progress of preparing amendments to Armenia’s Electoral Code, head of the commission dealing with electoral legislation reform Daniel Ionisyan told reporters.

According to him, sending a package of amendments to the Venice Commission is not on the agenda, although the most interesting issues will be sent there.

“It is much more important that the approaches of the Venice Commission find their place in the Electoral Code. In the past, when a package of changes was sent to the Commission and were received with their proposals, the amendments simply did not find a place in the Electoral Code. There are proposals that have been put forward for decades, but they never entered the Electoral Code,” he added.
