Recent steps on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula were possible due to the deterrent provided by the U.S. and South Korea, said South Korean President Moon Jae In.

“The successful summits, between the two Koreas and between North Korea and United States, steps toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and permanent peace were only possible with the support of the deterrent and the preparatory stance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance,” Reuters reported quoting Moon.