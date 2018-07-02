News
Monday
July 02
Armenia delegation to Euronest PA: We proposed to simultaneously carry out visa liberalization and readmission dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The discourse on European Union (EU) visa liberalization is a process, and it is not possible to do it with a one-off decision for a moment.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, who also heads the NA delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Monday stated the abovementioned at a briefing with reporters in parliament.

“Our [Armenia’s] EU partners say to us [that] the previous visa facilitation and readmission agreement has not yet been fully implemented,” Ashotyan said, in particular. “They are right because time and legal arena are needed to bring it to fruition.

“[But] we have proposed our European partners to simultaneously carry out these two processes, which are time-consuming.”

Ashotyan noted, however, that the EU brings numerous examples regarding the difficulties in this process.

“They [the EU] don’t want to hurry [in this process],” he added. “But our response is clear: Armenia shall not bear the burden and responsibility for the problems [the EU] has with other countries.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
