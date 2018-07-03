News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia Police Internal Troops to be sent to borders
Newspaper: Armenia Police Internal Troops to be sent to borders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The new authorities of Armenia have decided to send the Police Internal Troops to the border to serve, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“Even though—with the Law on Internal Troops—‘taking part in the defense’ is also among the tasks of the internal troops, the former authorities used them to suppress opposition assemblies.

“On Saturday, [Chief of Police] Valeri Osipyan met with the [Internal Troops] division and informed that he received a proposal from the MOD [(Ministry of Defense)] and agreed, albeit the [respective] decision is of [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan.

“Osipyan said they [Internal Troops’ officers] will be sent to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] on a 15-day shift as of August 15, to protect the borders,” wrote Hraparak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party plans to hold congress in late September
Third President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan hopes to win 15 percent of the seats in the next parliament...
 Newspaper: Famous businessman, whose possessions were taken away by Armenia oligarchs, comes to country
Levon Markos hopes that there will be a fair investigation…
 Armenia PM confirms National Security Service charter, makeup
Pursuant to the Law on Public Administration System Authorities…
 Newspaper: Armenia President might head to Azerbaijan
There are also rumors that Sarkissian will travel to Iran too…
 Newspaper: Some Armenia officials had received up to $15,000 as monthly bonus
The National Security Service promises a “hot” summer…
 Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?
Aliyev has made this understood to Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news