Newspaper: Armenia Police Internal Troops to be sent to borders

YEREVAN. – The new authorities of Armenia have decided to send the Police Internal Troops to the border to serve, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“Even though—with the Law on Internal Troops—‘taking part in the defense’ is also among the tasks of the internal troops, the former authorities used them to suppress opposition assemblies.
“On Saturday, [Chief of Police] Valeri Osipyan met with the [Internal Troops] division and informed that he received a proposal from the MOD [(Ministry of Defense)] and agreed, albeit the [respective] decision is of [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan.
“Osipyan said they [Internal Troops’ officers] will be sent to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] on a 15-day shift as of August 15, to protect the borders,” wrote Hraparak.