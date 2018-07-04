News
Wednesday
July 04
News
US Ambassador confident that more investments will come to Armenia
US Ambassador confident that more investments will come to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills confident more U.S. investments will come to Armenia.

“I am confident that this new chapter in Armenia’s history will spark interest in US be it among the Diaspora representatives or not,” Mills told reporters before an open-air zydeco concert in downtown Yerevan.

Speaking about his visit to Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Mills said he heard from the Diaspora Armenian and American business people of all background that they are very interested in making investments if the new government follows through its commitment its equitable society, level playing field for business, and elimination of corruption.

“U.S. business is interested in some sectors that the Armenian government is focused on: agriculture, tourism and energy,” he added.
