Electoral legislation working group holds second meeting in Armenia parliament
Electoral legislation working group holds second meeting in Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The second meeting of the working group on amendments to the electoral legislation is underway in the Armenian parliament on Thursday.

Representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun voiced their proposals.

The group comprises representatives of all parliamentary political forces.  

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision on forming an electoral legislation reform commission adjucent to PM that will be headed by First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoya.

The commission has met several times. A proposal to introduce 100 percent proportional election system and to reduce the electoral threshold by one percent was voiced.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
