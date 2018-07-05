Armenia PM: Part of money received from corruption discoveries will be directed to communities

At least 10 billion drams (approx. $US20,800,000) from the money returned to the state, and as a result of the discoveries of corruption schemes in Armenia, will be allocated to subventions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid at his talk with the community leaders of Syunik Province, at the Goris city hall.

“[But] the fight against corruption can’t be done alone, regardless of [whether] you are prime minister, minister, or mayor,” he noted. “We need to unite our potential around this issue.”

In the PM’s words, the matters should be looked at for the long run.

“We will allocate to subventions at least 10 billion [drams] from the [monetary] means that have emerged from the discoveries of corruption phenomena, misuse [of funds], tax evasion,” Pashinyan added.