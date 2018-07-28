MFA: Armenia proposes CSTO partner states to start Secretary General replacement process

Armenia has recommended to its partner countries in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to commence a process of replacing the Secretary General of this organization.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), wrote about the aforesaid on Twitter.

In addition, when asked by Tert.am as to what will now happen with the Secretariat of CSTO, Balayan responded as follows, in particular: “This is a strictly [Armenian] domestic legal process, and an RA citizen [incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov] is involved within the framework of a criminal case being examined in Armenia.

“[But] at the same time, given that this is about a case relating to a person who currently holds the office of CSTO Secretary General, and attaching great importance to the standing and to the ensuring of the undisrupted normal work of the organization, Armenia has recommended to the CSTO partner states to start a process of replacement of the [CSTO] Secretary General.

“Armenia is very loyal to its commitment to the strengthening and empowerment of CSTO, and it will continue to be actively involved in the joint work in that direction.”

A charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—who was serving as head of capital city Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—within the framework of the criminal case into these events, and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, and therefore a search for him was declared; Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan has been remanded in custody by court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

