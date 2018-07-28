News
CSTO chief posts bail in Yerevan court
CSTO chief posts bail in Yerevan court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The 5mn-dram (approx. US$ 10,400) bail, which a Yerevan court had set for the release of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—who is a defendant in the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—was paid after midnight.

Khachaturov’s attorney, Mihran Poghosyan, on Saturday told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the legal defender’s words, the CSTO chief was released from court after 2am.

As reported earlier, the court had granted bail for indicted Khachaturov.

A charge has been brought against second President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case, and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code— breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Harutyunyan, however, is not in Armenia, and a search for him was declared. Kocharyan, on the other hand, has been remanded in custody by court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
