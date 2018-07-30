News
Monday
July 30
News
Iran’s MFA: Talks with today’s US are impossible
Iran’s MFA: Talks with today’s US are impossible
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian Foreign Ministry ruled out the possibility of talks with the United States in the near future, since Washington is pursuing a hostile policy towards Tehran, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Qasemi on Monday.

“With this US and with its policies, there will remain no way to negotiations as Washington has already proved its untrustworthiness. With regard to the present conditions including the US May unilateral exit from the Iran Deal, Washington's hostile measures against Tehran and its efforts to put economic pressure on the country and impose sanctions, there will remain no possibility for talks,” IRNA reported quoting Qasemi. 

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to conclude new nuclear deal with Iranian authorities, as in May, he voiced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran.

According to the Director of Political Planning of the State Department Brian Hook, the US intends to cut to maximum Iran's oil revenues through energy sanctions that will be reportedly resumed on November 4.
This text available in   Русский
