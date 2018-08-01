News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family
Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – As a result of inspections conducted at the company belonging to the family of National Assembly of Armenia MP, businessman Samvel Aleksanyan, it was found out that this corporation had committed a violation totaling 5.2 billion drams (approx. $10,807,400).  

Lusine Mkrtchyan, spokesperson of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), told about the aforementioned to RFE/RL Armenian Service.

As per the SRC representative, an inspection to check mutual relations with the state budget was conducted at this company. As a result, a more than 5bn dram (approx. $10,391,750) additional tax liability was recorded at this corporation. 
 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news