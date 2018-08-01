Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family

YEREVAN. – As a result of inspections conducted at the company belonging to the family of National Assembly of Armenia MP, businessman Samvel Aleksanyan, it was found out that this corporation had committed a violation totaling 5.2 billion drams (approx. $10,807,400).
Lusine Mkrtchyan, spokesperson of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), told about the aforementioned to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
As per the SRC representative, an inspection to check mutual relations with the state budget was conducted at this company. As a result, a more than 5bn dram (approx. $10,391,750) additional tax liability was recorded at this corporation.