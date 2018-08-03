News
Moscow court rules for arrest of Armenian sisters who killed their father
Moscow court rules for arrest of Armenian sisters who killed their father
Region:Diaspora, Russia
Theme: Incidents

A Moscow court has granted the motion by the investigative bodies and ruled for remanding in custody the Khachatryan sisters, who had killed their father, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“The sisters have been arrested until September 28,” it was reported from the court.

“All three have already been charged under the [Russian Criminal Code] article of ‘Murder committed by a group of people, by prior agreement,” informed Yulia Ivanova, official representative of the Moscow General Department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Expertise has been commissioned, including finding the knife and the hammer—the tools that were used in the murder that was committed in the apartment where the Khachatryan family lived.

The girls were claiming that they were being subjected to sexual violence by their father on a regular basis.

Experts have found no signs of violence, informed a source for the law enforcement agencies.
