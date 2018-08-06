Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be considered on August 9

The appeal of Armenia’s second President Kocharyan's will be considered on August 9.

The attorneys of Kocharyan on Wednesday filed—with the Court of Appeal—an appeal of the first-instance court decision on remanding their client in custody.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.