150 rockets fired on Israel

The Hamas militants fired about 150 rockets in Israel from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Forces tweeted.
According to the source, 25 shells were intercepted by Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.
The sirens of air alarm were triggered in 19 settlements of Israel. Most missiles fell in unpopulated area, Haaretz reported.
Israeli aviation responded to over 140 Hamas military targets in Gaza, including headquarters, tunnels, training camps, arsenals, landfills, as well as a factory for the production of reinforced concrete structures and several positions of militants.
In March 2018, a peaceful protests timed to Nakba Day grew into riots and clashes of protesters with Israeli troops. The situation escalated in connection with the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. The decision to transfer the diplomatic mission from Tel-Aviv was accepted by the White House in December 2017.