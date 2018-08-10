News
Georgian residents struggle with consequences of flood
Georgian residents struggle with consequences of flood
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Roads, streets and residential buildings were flooded in Batumi, Kobuleti and Makhindzhauri settlements as the results of rains, Novosti-Georgia reported.

According to the source, traffic in Batumi was restricted due to bad weather, many shops located on the first floors of the houses were flooded.

Serious problems due to rain arose on Batumi-Kobuleti highway. Hundreds of cars could not move, because some parts of the route were also under water.

The residents of the Kobuleti are also fighting with the consequences of the flood as courtyards, cellars and the first floors of houses have been flooded.

According to the information of the City Hall, a special headquarters have been set up to fight the consequences of the flood. Moreover, special groups are organized to patrol the city.

According to media, due to heavy rain and wind in the villages of the Kobuleti municipality several power transmission lines were damaged. A total of 10 villages are left without electricity. At the moment, employees of energy distribution companies are working to solve the problem.
Հայերեն and Русский
