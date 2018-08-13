Robert Kocharyan is released

YEREVAN. -- The Court of Appeal on Friday released the second president Robert Kocharyan, a source in court told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On Friday the Court finished examining the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, in custody. The court said they would make a public statement on Monday.
Talking to reporters, one of the lawyers Ruben Sahakyan said the court upheld the petition filed by defense and released Kocharyan taking into account his immunity.
“Kocharyan has already left the court,” he said.
Prior to this court hearing, 45 MPs had submitted a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and for commuting the precautionary measure of arrest which was selected for Kocharyan. The petition, however, was rejected on Wednesday.
As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.