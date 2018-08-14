News
Tuesday
August 14
News
Robert Kocharyan’s media conference will not take place
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A media conference of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan will not take place, the head of his office Viktor Soghomonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As we see, the pro-government activists do not want Kocharyan to express his opinion, Soghomonyan added.

“Everything that happened proves something we have been talking about for days. We will make a statement shortly,” he emphasized.

The protesters, who had assembled in downtown Yerevan, burst into the hall where the press conference of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was about the kick off.

After ruining the press conference, activists reached to the General Attorney’s Office and continued the action there. They are moving to the building of Justice Ministry.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom.

Activists burst into hall of Armenia 2nd President’s press conference (PHOTOS)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
