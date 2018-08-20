Armenia Heritage Party founder: First 100 days of PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive, legitimate

The first 100 days of administration of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were positive and legitimate.
Heritage Party Founder Raffi Hovannisian stated the above-said at a press conference on Monday. Also, he expressed the hope that the snap parliamentary election would be conducted as soon as possible.
“Now it’s time for the government to continue—with calmer, composed, comprehensive, consistent steps—its vector of fighting against corruption, solving crimes, and in other directions,” he noted. “I hope, simultaneous to this, we will see clearer internal and external political diameters, proposals.”
In Hovannisian’s words, Pashinyan’s address—which he delivered at the recent rally summing up the 100 days of his tenure as PM—was noteworthy, emotional, and one that suited those in attendance.