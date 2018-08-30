Criminal case filed against Lydian Armenia

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been filed against Lydian Armenia mining company over illegal activities, Armenia’s General Attorney’s office reported.
According to the source, Armenian Nature Protection Ministry submitted documents to the Armenia’s General Attorney’s office drafted as a result of inspection at Lydian Armenia mining company over illegal activities.
On this basis, the General Attorney’s corresponding department conducted research.
The research revealed cases of illegal activities by the organization, causing a serious damage to the mine and environment which amounts to 18 million AMD.
The investigation is underway. The preliminary investigation is assigned to Armenia’s Investigative Committee.