News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Criminal case filed against Lydian Armenia
Criminal case filed against Lydian Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been filed against Lydian Armenia mining company over illegal activities, Armenia’s General Attorney’s office reported.

According to the source, Armenian Nature Protection Ministry submitted documents to the Armenia’s General Attorney’s office drafted as a result of inspection at Lydian Armenia mining company over illegal activities.

On this basis, the General Attorney’s corresponding department conducted research.

The research revealed cases of illegal activities by the organization, causing a serious damage to the mine and environment which amounts to 18 million AMD.

The investigation is underway. The preliminary investigation is assigned to Armenia’s Investigative Committee.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia police detain Turk wanted by US
He had started business activities in Armenia…
 Police release video of assault on Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house
Sixteen bullet shells, an automatic weapon, and a sports bag were found at the yard...
 Newspaper: National Security Service passes to provinces
It has launched major inspections at all provincial halls…
 7 gang members eliminated in Mexico
Fuel thefts from product pipelines of the state oil and gas company Pemex…
Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil
The court sessions will be open to the public and media outlets are allowed to release the names of the accused...
 Those who attacked Chechnya police were minors
The Islamic State has instilled extremist ideas among adolescents, said the Chechen official…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news