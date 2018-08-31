Iran to unveil advanced long-range missile, radar systems soon

Zhirinovsky: Russia should deploy military bases in Turkey and Iran

Iran: France has “wrong perceptions” of the situation

Several members of Yerkir Tsirani party decide to leave the party

Armenia attorney general’s office has no data on finding ex-defense minister in Russia or somewhere else

Armenia to send lawyer to ECHR

EU allocates 45 million Euros for Georgia

UK Brexit Secretary attempts to break Brexit impasse in Brussels talks

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Minister: Armenia, Georgia negotiate discounts on grain supplies by alternative routes

Armenia parliament speaker, Iran MPs discuss economic relations

Erdogan: Turkey needs S-400 systems

Peskov comments on Putin-Kocharyan phone talks

Armenia former provincial governor’s son is deemed fit for military service

Armenia PM: There is nothing more important in nature than education

Azerbaijani FM comments on Yerevan statement over CSTO

Media: Russia not extraditing ex-defense minister Harutyunyan to Armenia

Daron Acemoğlu: To go forward, Turkey must look back

New Vietnam ambassador presents credentials to Armenia President

Russian President holds phone talks with Armenian second President

Armenia PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan president on Independence Day

China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work

Turkey raises tax on foreign currency

Suspect in Yerevan murder of woman is detained, knife with blood stains is found at the scene

Armenia soldier dies, 2 others hospitalized after major road accident (PHOTOS)

Dan Bilzerian comments on Azerbaijan’s international arrest warrant for him

Japan FM to visit Armenia

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We may lose our place in CSTO

Armenia 2nd President plans to run in snap parliamentary election

Newspaper: Armenia authorities make major political faux pas

Armenian Museum of America updating its space

Trump wants to impose $200bn more tariffs on China imports

China and Japan should protect free trade

Apple will release the new iPhone next month

UK foreign minister attacks Google

China says it will move at own pace despite US pressure

EU's Barnier says must prepare for a 'no-deal' Brexit

Pashinyan: Tax burden should not be obstacle for business development

US State Department to extend ban on citizens' travel to North Korea

IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal restrictions

Armenian PM sends condolence letter on occasion of demise of Joseph Kobzon

New Zealand proposes banning house cats

China says no plans to deploy troops to Afghanistan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.08.2018

18 killed as Ethiopian military helicopter crashes

Armenia's CEC holds meeting with parties and blocs participating in Yerevan election

Armenian government confirms composition of military indusrty committee

Armenian Defence Minister and US Ambassador discuss issues related to defense cooperation

Lavrov: Some players attempt to undermine Syrian settlement

EU ready to annul tariffs on US goods imports

Tragic accident in Armenia’s Syunik, one soldier dies

Yerevan Opera and Ballet Theater to perform in Dubai

At least 98 killed in eastern Attica wildfires

Karabakh ombudsman meets with MEP

China: At least 1 killed as minivan plows into crowd of pedestrians

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia investigation service chief on March 2008 case: I’m full of hope that it will be solved in full

CNN responds to Trump’s accusations

Case against Armenia ex-police chief’s brother submitted to court

Head of investigation service ignores question on political murders in the 90s

Intensive care staff heads to Georgia to transfer injured road accident victims to Armenia

Armenian Special Investigation Service does not track Serzh Sargsyan’s movement

Armenia to have 4th free economic zone

Mogherini: Western Balkans becoming EU military partner

Yerevan 2800th anniversary events postponed for a month

Armenia PM: We will rule out vote buying

Criminal case filed against Lydian Armenia

Armenia parliament to hold special session on September 6

Zakharova speaks about Merkel's proposal on Karabakh conflict settlement

Azerbaijan declares international search for Dan Bilzerian

California State Senate passes the Divestment from Turkish Bonds Act

Armenia police detain Turk wanted by US

Needs of families of the missing are the central focus of ICRC

Armenia lifts visas for Albania citizens

Armenia PM: Reforms should not be hasty, rash

Armenia President signs law on additional water release from Lake Sevan

Armenia government holding Cabinet session

Turkey’s policy is “anti-European,” Macron says

Armenian on Forbes’ list of most influential people of Russia

Armenian detainees’ religious rights are protected in US prison

Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s son flops Dan Bilzerian’s meting with PM Pashinyan?

Emerging Europe: Number of tourists visiting 3 South Caucasus countries is up

Muhammad cartoon contest in Netherlands sparks Pakistan protests

Trump renews attack against Twitter, Facebook and Google

UN rights chief: Vowed US cuts wouldn’t be ‘fatal’ to office

Canada and US resume NAFTA negotiations amid growing optimism

ARF representatives meets with US ambassador

Erdogan: Turkey's goals for year 2023 to shape entire region

US launches complaint against Russia at WTO

Russia’s top diplomat says terrorist ‘abscess’ in Idlib must be liquidated

Nikol Pashinyan: Revelation of March 1 case is matter of honor and dignity for new Government

13 political forces submit applications for competing in Yerevan elections

German minister: I would do my best to have TUMO in Germany

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.08.2018

Khamenei: Iran could abandon nuclear deal

Speaker of Armenian parliament and Ombudsman discuss internal political situation

Davit Tonoyan receives Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan

Georgian railways to apply a system of discounts on imports of grain to Armenia

Civil Contract party to participate in Yerevan elections with “My Step” bloc

Karabakh MFA receives Delegation of the European Parliament