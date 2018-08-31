News
Peskov comments on Putin-Kocharyan phone talks
Peskov comments on Putin-Kocharyan phone talks
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan have maintained good relations for years, Russian President spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

His remark came after Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Robert Kocharyan.

“You all know over the years Putin and Kocharyan have been maintaining good relations that are not affected by any events in Armenia," Peskov said.

Asked to comment whether the Russian leader discussed with Kocharyan the criminal prosecution issue, he responded in the negative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
