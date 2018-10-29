News
News
Armenia's 2nd president: My past and present experience will allow me play a significant role
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Formulating a new political monopoly will result in no good for the country, Armenia's 2nd president Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Lenta.ru when asked what he'd meant by the statement that the formulation of a unipolar parliament would bring forth instability.

He says he meant authority and responsibility: full power means full responsibility and it's only one side of the coin, since in case of failure there will be no one else to blame.

“The now popular terms of sabotage and anti-revolutions will no longer have addressees. Maybe the authorities will finally take on the economy… and the negative side will be the formulation of new political monopoly that will result in no good for the country. Usually that kind of monopoly brings into standstill and perversion of the authorities no matter how revolutionary they are.

The system of checks and balances stops functioning in the country, whereas it is very important for the balance between the branches of power,” said Kocharyan.

When asked whether there are political forces or individual politicians able to break the monopoly by becoming an opposition Kocharyan noticed that it would depend on their professional work and enthusiasm after the parliamentary snap elections.  

“Everyone can see that there are going to be serious reformations in political sphere, there will be huge opportunities for self-realization. However, the dominance in opposition will depend on how the future opposition forces will operate,” he said.

To the question of whether he sees himself in that position Kocharyan said he is thinking of it. He also said he has a lot to worry about the future of Armenia.

“This is making me somehow impact on these processes. Only time will tell how much I’ll succeed but I think my past and present experience will allow me play a significant role in Armenian politics,” said Kocharyan. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
