Zarif: US sanctions against Iran futile
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that imposition of the second round of US sanctions against Iran on November 4 will prove that nothing new will happen and the US will fail to attain its goals, IRNA reported.

Zarif is now visiting Turkey to attend a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan on regional developments. 

The US will failed to attain its economic and political goals by toughening economic sanctions Iran, Zarif said. 

There is low possibility for the US to attain its economic goals while there is no room for their political ones, he said. 

The impact of the second phase of the US sanctions against Iran will be more psychological, Zarif said. 

Europe is to adopt a new financial mechanism to thwart the impacts of the US sanctions, he said. 

It is expected that initiation of the new European plan would further isolate the US in the international community. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
ICJ obliges US to lift part of sanctions on Iran
“In light of the foregoing, the Court concludes that, at the present stage of the proceedings…
 Iranian FM calls for elimination of all nuclear weapons
He called for global adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty...
 Hassan Rouhani, Theresa May discuss possibility of preserving nuclear deal
Iran is interested in developing bilateral relations with UK in various fields...
 Trump calls Rouhani 'absolutely lovely man'
Maybe someday in the future...
 EU: Iran fulfills its obligations under Iran deal
The participants of the Iranian deal also intend to create a special mechanism for settling accounts...
 Rouhani: US wants to create security threat in Iran
“But our people will resist and the government is ready to confront America…
