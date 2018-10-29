Zarif: US sanctions against Iran futile

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that imposition of the second round of US sanctions against Iran on November 4 will prove that nothing new will happen and the US will fail to attain its goals, IRNA reported.

Zarif is now visiting Turkey to attend a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan on regional developments.

The US will failed to attain its economic and political goals by toughening economic sanctions Iran, Zarif said.

There is low possibility for the US to attain its economic goals while there is no room for their political ones, he said.

The impact of the second phase of the US sanctions against Iran will be more psychological, Zarif said.

Europe is to adopt a new financial mechanism to thwart the impacts of the US sanctions, he said.

It is expected that initiation of the new European plan would further isolate the US in the international community.