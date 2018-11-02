News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries
Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US authorities agreed to allow eight countries, including close allies - South Korea and Japan - as well as India, to continue to buy Iranian oil after re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, which take effect next week, Reuters reported referring to Bloomberg. 

 The largest buyers of Iranian oil - all from Asian countries - are trying to get relief from sanctions in order to continue to buy some of the oil from Tehran. The Chinese official noted that talks with the US authorities are continuing and that the result is expected in the next few days. However, analysts say that the possible release from sanctions is likely to be only temporary.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Washington has not informed Ankara of sanction waivers
The US has issued a list of eight countries which will get sanctions waivers to buy Iranian oil...
 Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses
Rouhani said “the world faces a myriad of challenges...
 Zarif: US sanctions against Iran futile
Europe is to adopt a new financial mechanism to thwart the impacts of the US sanctions, he said. ..
 ICJ obliges US to lift part of sanctions on Iran
“In light of the foregoing, the Court concludes that, at the present stage of the proceedings…
 Iranian FM calls for elimination of all nuclear weapons
He called for global adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty...
 Hassan Rouhani, Theresa May discuss possibility of preserving nuclear deal
Iran is interested in developing bilateral relations with UK in various fields...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news