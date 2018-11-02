Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries

The US authorities agreed to allow eight countries, including close allies - South Korea and Japan - as well as India, to continue to buy Iranian oil after re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, which take effect next week, Reuters reported referring to Bloomberg.
The largest buyers of Iranian oil - all from Asian countries - are trying to get relief from sanctions in order to continue to buy some of the oil from Tehran. The Chinese official noted that talks with the US authorities are continuing and that the result is expected in the next few days. However, analysts say that the possible release from sanctions is likely to be only temporary.