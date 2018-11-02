News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
US includes SGC in exception list of anti-Iran sanctions
US includes SGC in exception list of anti-Iran sanctions
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

The US has included the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, through which gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field will be delivered to Europe via Turkey, to the exception list of the anti-Iran sanctions that will be resumed in the coming days, TASS reported citing a notification of the US Treasury Department, published Nov. 2 in the US Federal Register, Trends reported.

These measures will enter into force on Nov. 5.

The document says that anti-Iran restrictions are not applied to persons who commit or assist transactions related to projects ... aimed at developing (deposits of) natural gas and building and operating a pipeline for transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.

The document reads that the US excluded from anti-Iran sanctions the projects that ensure energy security and energy independence of Turkey and the countries of Europe from Russia and Iran.

The gas to be supplied through the Southern Gas Corridor will be produced at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz Stage 2. Russia's Lukoil owns a 10 percent share in the project. National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) also has a 10 percent share there.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WSJ: China cuts Iran oil purchases ahead of US sanctions
CNPC didn’t respond to requests for comment...
 Saudi Energy Minister: We are allies with US despite Khashoggi’s murder
The sides will find the way out of this situation...
 Acting PM: Putin personally instructed that Russian natural gas price be logical for Armenia’s population
The setting up of a governmental working group on natural gas tariffs is linked to the arrangements that I and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin have made, Pashinyan said…
 Saudi Minister did not rule out oil prices hitting $100 per barrel
“I cannot give you a guarantee, because I cannot predict what will happen…
Session of Coordination Committee takes place within framework of program of ANPP second block extension
The meeting was attended by deputy director general of Rosatom...
 New Armenia energy minister comments on gas price
The gas price will stand at $150 for one thousand cubic meters...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news