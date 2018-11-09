Ex-defense minister: Pashinyan needs strong opposition in the parliament

YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan badly needs strong opposition in the parliament, first of all in order to oppose inevitable international pressure over Karabakh issue, ex-Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan wrote on Facebook.
“Parliamentary diplomacy is a strong foreign policy tool. And, when it comes to security and defense, there is a need to seek consensus decisions and solutions that are above the parties. This is possible through a debate and cooperation with constructive and experienced team only,” he said.