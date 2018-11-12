News
Pyongyang is unhappy as US, South Korean resume drills
Pyongyang is unhappy as US, South Korean resume drills
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The resumption of US and South Korean military exercises violated a recent agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korean official newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported.

On November 5, South Korea and the US began the two-week Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP), which involves about 500 troops from South Korea's Marine Corps and the US III Marine Expeditionary Force stationed in Japan's Okinawa.

The North Korean publication believes that these drills violated the agreement between Pyongyang and Seoul, which called for an end to all hostile actions.

A spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry dismissed criticism, noting it was a defensive drills involving small units.
All
South Korea president says Kim Jong Un to visit Seoul soon
Other details of the visit are not provided...
 North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site
Only foreign journalists were allowed to attend the facility’s liquidation…
 EU tightens sanctions on North Korea
The EU sanctions list should be supplemented in accordance with this decision...
 Seoul, Pyongyang agree to remove security posts from common border
The neighbors agreed to demolish 11 guard posts within 1 km…
 Reuters: Next Trump-Kim talk may take place in early 2019
Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser John Bolton had stated that their second meeting could be held in the next several months…
 South Korean President urges US to declare end of Korean War
“If North Korea takes certain measures, the end-of-war declaration would be a political statement...
