Iran merchant ships, oil tankers to be protected amid US threats

Iranian merchant ships and oil tankers will be protected from US threats in international waters, said the deputy head of operations of the Iranian army, Rear Admiral Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi.

According to him, any obstacles to trade and transportation on international waterways are against the law, which is unacceptable.

He noted that the Iranian armed forces are fully equipped and well prepared to protect their interests in various arenas, Mehr reported.

Over the past 40 years, Iran has proven that it is able to continue maritime trade, despite threats, said Admiral Mousavi, adding that the Iranian armed forces are ready to continue to protect the country's merchant ships and oil tankers in accordance with the orders received.

According to him, the armed forces will do their best to facilitate Iran’s access to maritime trade routes.

Earlier, the U.S. warned world countries not to open access to Iranian oil tankers from its territorial waters or ports, threatening punitive measures within sanctions on Iran.