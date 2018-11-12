News
Armenia's acting PM's wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Culture

Armenia's acting PM Nikol Pashinyan's wife, Anna Hakobyan, who is in Moscow on a working visit, visited beloved actor, theatre director Armen Dzhigarkhanyan to learn about his health and just to talk, Anna Hakobyan’s spokesperson Arpineh Zargarian noted.

The famous actor received Mrs. Hakobyan with great joy, noting that such visits are extremely important and anticipated by him, particularly now, when it’s a hard period for him. He was curious about how people feel and live in Armenia, and what the weather in Yerevan is like.

At the end of the warm meeting Anna Hakobyan and Armen Dzhigarkhanyan agreed to meet in Yerevan next time when the weather becomes warmer and the actor feels better.
