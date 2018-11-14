Armenia residents suspected of crypto scam in UK

Two residents of Armenia, Rubik Abrahamyan and Karen Avetisyan, are suspected of crypto scam in the UK, Finance Magnates reported.

The British regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that AsicTrader, a supposed cryptocurrency broker, had been offering its services to retail investors in the UK without the requisite licensing.

The company purports to have an office in Scotland. A review of the location indicates that several thousand companies share the same address and a company, which calls itself Small Firms Services, allows companies to have an address in Scotland for £75 ($98).

The broker lists itself as being owned by a company, registered in the UK, called Hellax Corp.

One man – whose name, based on his signature, appears to be James Dickens – has signed all documents on behalf of the company.

Another firm is associated with both Dickens and the company address. Dastinway LLP is controlled by Armenian citizens Rubik Abrahamyan, and Karen Avetisyan.

Both Abrahamyan and Avetisyan appear to have been behind the scam Cryptobank UK. If it wasn’t them, then people representing their company were attempting to trick people into trading with Cryptobank UK as the firm attempted to ‘raise’ £500,000 ($651,000) for an initial-coin-offering.