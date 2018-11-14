Switalski: We hope election law will be amended after Armenia election

YEREVAN. – Electoral legislation reform is a path for strengthening of democracy in Armenia, head of the EU delegation Piotr Switalski said during a briefing on Wednesday.
The ambassador regrets that the amendments to the Electoral Code were not approved by the Armenian parliament. He said the EU is confident that there is a political will to amend the electoral code as clearly proposed by the international community.
The Armenian people have to be confident in the election results, but the EU is sure that there is an entirely different atmosphere in Armenia, he added.
Switalski emphasized that there is a strong political will and this inspires confidence, as even the best election law ever will not yield results without political will. Following the April events, the Armenian people understand the essence of elections, he added.
Acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan assured that if his party gets the majority, election law will be amended.