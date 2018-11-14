News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Switalski: We hope election law will be amended after Armenia election
Switalski: We hope election law will be amended after Armenia election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Electoral legislation reform is a path for strengthening of democracy in Armenia, head of the EU delegation Piotr Switalski said during a briefing on Wednesday.

The ambassador regrets that the amendments to the Electoral Code were not approved by the Armenian parliament. He said the EU is confident that there is a political will to amend the electoral code as clearly proposed by the international community.

The Armenian people have to be confident in the election results, but the EU is sure that there is an entirely different atmosphere in Armenia, he added.

Switalski emphasized that there is a strong political will and this inspires confidence, as even the best election law ever will not yield results without political will. Following the April events, the Armenian people understand the essence of elections, he added.

Acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan assured that if his party gets the majority, election law will be amended.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia political forces submitting their documents to Central Electoral Commission - LIVE
For the snap National Assembly election on December 9…
 UN representative to Armenia: We are facing historic event
The objective of us all is that fair and transparent elections are held in Armenia…
 Alliance party to join Prosperous Armenia's list for early elections
A day earlier Urikhanyan said his party is rejoining Prosperous Armenia...
 EU envoy: These elections should be best one in Armenia
Ambassador Świtalski urged Armenian citizens not to sell their votes…
 EU, UK, Germany and Sweden to provide financial assistance for Armenia early election
The project is targeted at helping Armenia in holding reliable and transperent election...
 ARF Armenia proportional representation electoral list’s top 3 is announced
For the upcoming snap parliamentary election…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news