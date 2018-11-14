News
Wednesday
November 14
Embassy in Tbilisi: Cargo inspection to be sped up at Georgia-Armenia border
Embassy in Tbilisi: Cargo inspection to be sped up at Georgia-Armenia border
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

TBILISI. – The customs services of Armenia and Georgia will soon introduce an electronic data exchange system that will speed up the inspection of cargo at the border between the two countries, the Armenian embassy in Georgia informed.

Accordingly, when collecting data about a product at the Armenian border, Georgian customs officers will encode these data with a digital code and transfer this code to their Armenian colleagues.

As a result, the already-inspected product will not be re-inspected at the Armenian customs checkpoint, or it will be re-inspected solely in case of extreme necessity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
