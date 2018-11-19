Russia, Turkey, Iran to discuss Syria in Kazakhstan

Another round of talks on Syria would be held in Kazakhstan at the end of this month, said Kazakh foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.
"The guarantors of the ‘Astana process’ - the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to hold the next, 11-th international high-level meeting on Syria in the framework of the ‘Astana process’ on November 28-29 in the capital of Kazakhstan," TASS reported quoting Abdrakhmanov.
The meeting is planned "in the traditional format with the participation of delegations of the countries-guarantors, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, observers are invited to this meeting - the UN and Jordan,” the FM noted.