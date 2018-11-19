News
Russia, Turkey, Iran to discuss Syria in Kazakhstan
Russia, Turkey, Iran to discuss Syria in Kazakhstan
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Another round of talks on Syria would be held in Kazakhstan at the end of this month, said Kazakh foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"The guarantors of the ‘Astana process’ - the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to hold the next, 11-th international high-level meeting on Syria in the framework of the ‘Astana process’ on November 28-29 in the capital of Kazakhstan," TASS reported quoting Abdrakhmanov.

The meeting is planned "in the traditional format with the participation of delegations of the countries-guarantors, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, observers are invited to this meeting - the UN and Jordan,” the FM noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
