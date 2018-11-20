Armenia’s Pashinyan: Relative calm with Azerbaijan is result of Dushanbe arrangements

YEREVAN. – The relative calm on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact and at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not a result of the operative link, but a result of the Dushanbe arrangements.
The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid at his press conference on Tuesday.
“And one of the related components of those arrangements is the operative link [between Armenia and Azerbaijan],” Pashinyan said. “[But] information is transmitted [between them] only when needed.”
The acting PM stressed that his position on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict’s negotiation process had not changed, and that he had repeatedly spoken about it.
“In the past, [solely] a limited number of people have mastered the Artsakh negotiation process, whereas as many people as possible should master it,” he added. “Today, the Armenian people are informed of the negotiation process more than ever; this approach will continue.”