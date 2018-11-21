Switalski: International community supports holding of Armenia's elections in best quality

The international community promotes the holding of snap elections in Armenia in best quality possible, head of the EU delegation Piotr Switalski said on Wednesday.
According to him, although the election campaign has not officially started, OSCE / ODIHR observers have already arrived in the republic.
Commenting on the statements of the RPA representatives, claiming that the authorities are using an administrative resource, Piotr Switalski expressed hope that the observers will reveal the facts and monitor the events. According to the ambassador, the EU is closely following the events, but international observers and representatives of civil society are directly monitoring the situation. The ambassador urged to carefully check the facts and inform the observers in case of detection of abuse.