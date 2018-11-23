Armenia acting PM: The one accountable for resolving problems is not only the government

YEREVAN. – We were saying that what’s important for the economy is lawfulness, everyone’s equality before the law, and formation of an environment of justice.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforementioned at a forum devoted to the main issues of economic development in Armenia.

“We first of all underscore constitutionality in the country itself,” he noted, in particular.

In Pashinyan’s words, the next problem of Armenia is the extreme inefficiency in its public administration system.

The acting PM stressed that if the authorities take upon themselves all levers and the resolving of all matters, they will be the ones accountable also for everything that is not done.

“An opportunity has been created that the role of and accountability for resolving problems be not only of the government, but be also of the various public strata.”

Pashinyan noted, however, that individual effort remains key for resolving all public matters.

In his words, a change in people’s demeanor is important, and the revolution has taken place in Armenia thanks to a change in demeanor.

“As a result of the activities of the businessman, we all are having a chance to form the platform where the economic, political, [and] international geopolitical changes shall take place,” he added, in particular.

And at the end of his remarks, the acting PM highlighted that demography was Armenia’s key challenge.

“In this sense, we underscore the concept of immigration,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “[But] we hope that we will see in reality the immigration of capital, new culture; not only of individuals.”