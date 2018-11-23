News
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program on Friday during the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference in Rome, a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry informs, TASS reported.

"[The ministers] have analyzed the state of affairs concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on regulating the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. Views on Syrian regulation continued to be exchanged," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministers also discussed "current issues of bilateral cooperation."
